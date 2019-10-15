International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Russia says Syria in control of area around Manbij town - Ifax

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 15-10-2019 20:57 IST
Russia says Syria in control of area around Manbij town - Ifax

Image Credit: ANI

Syrian forces have taken control of an area of more than 1,000 square kilometers around the northeastern Syrian town of Manbij, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Syria's army has taken control of the Tabqa military airfield, two hydroelectric power plants and several bridges across the Euphrates river, the ministry was quoted as saying.

Also Read: US News Roundup: Restrictive Georgia abortion law temporarily blocked by federal judge; UAW rejects new GM offer as strike forces 6,000 Mexico layoffs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019