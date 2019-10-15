Russia says Syria in control of area around Manbij town - Ifax

Syrian forces have taken control of an area of more than 1,000 square kilometers around the northeastern Syrian town of Manbij, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Syria's army has taken control of the Tabqa military airfield, two hydroelectric power plants and several bridges across the Euphrates river, the ministry was quoted as saying.

