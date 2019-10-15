International Development News
Development News Edition
U.S. wants China to press North Korea to be more constructive in talks-Pentagon official

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 15-10-2019 23:31 IST
The senior U.S. defence official for Asia said on Tuesday the United States wants China to improve its enforcement of sanctions on North Korea and take other steps to press Pyongyang to be more constructive in dialogue with the United States.

Randall Schriver, the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told a Washington think tank there had been some slippage in sanctions enforcement by China, particularly when it came to controlling ship-to-ship transfers of banned goods in its waters.

COUNTRY : United States
