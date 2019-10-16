International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Finland says both EU Commission and German caps for EU budget "unrealistic"

Reuters Helsinki
Updated: 16-10-2019 17:21 IST
Finland says both EU Commission and German caps for EU budget "unrealistic"

Image Credit: Pixabay

Finland's minister for European affairs, Tytti Tuppurainen, said on Wednesday demands by Germany and others for an EU budget worth 1% of EU-27 combined GDP, and the EU Commission's proposal of 1.11%, were both unrealistic.

Finland holds the EU's rotating presidency and Tuppurainen has led talks with member states on EU's new budget beyond 2020 which will be discussed at a summit of European Union leaders set for Thursday and Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019