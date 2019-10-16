Finland's minister for European affairs, Tytti Tuppurainen, said on Wednesday demands by Germany and others for an EU budget worth 1% of EU-27 combined GDP, and the EU Commission's proposal of 1.11%, were both unrealistic.

Finland holds the EU's rotating presidency and Tuppurainen has led talks with member states on EU's new budget beyond 2020 which will be discussed at a summit of European Union leaders set for Thursday and Friday.

