EU-UK deal pretty much done, awaits UK government approval - EU sources

Reuters
Updated: 16-10-2019 21:32 IST
A tentative, technical Brexit deal between the European Union and Britain was largely ready in Brussels on Wednesday afternoon and awaited an "overall backing" but the government in London, said sources with bloc. "The level playing field and customs are agreed. Consent by the Northern Irish assembly every four years," said an EU official.

An EU diplomat confirmed that was the case, with just some haggling remaining on VAT arrangements. "Plus an overall backing from the British government is needed to launch it all," the person said.

