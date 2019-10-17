International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Catalan demonstrators clash with police in third day of protests

Reuters Barcelona
Updated: 17-10-2019 01:15 IST
Catalan demonstrators clash with police in third day of protests

Image Credit: Pixabay

Catalan pro-independence demonstrators clashed with riot police in the centre of Barcelona on Wednesday in a third day of protests over Monday's imprisonment of nine leaders of a failed secession bid.

Police charged and fired foam bullets as protesters set fire to bins and cars near the interior department of the regional government in Barcelona, a Reuters witness said.

At least four streets were blocked by burning containers.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters stage shopping mall rallies taunting riot police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019