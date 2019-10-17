EU will not negotiate Brexit deal with Johnson at summit - EU official

EU leaders will not negotiate Britain's divorce deal from the bloc with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a summit on Thursday and it may be impossible to finalise any agreement before the end of the month, a senior EU official said.

Johnson has promised to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 come what may, but EU leaders would need the text of any agreement to allow them to give some form of approval during their two-day summit on Thursday and Friday.

The senior EU official said the ratification of a deal, if struck, might not be possible by the end of October.

