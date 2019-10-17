International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU will not negotiate Brexit deal with Johnson at summit - EU official

Reuters
Updated: 17-10-2019 14:29 IST
EU will not negotiate Brexit deal with Johnson at summit - EU official

Image Credit: Pixabay

EU leaders will not negotiate Britain's divorce deal from the bloc with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a summit on Thursday and it may be impossible to finalise any agreement before the end of the month, a senior EU official said.

Johnson has promised to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 come what may, but EU leaders would need the text of any agreement to allow them to give some form of approval during their two-day summit on Thursday and Friday.

The senior EU official said the ratification of a deal, if struck, might not be possible by the end of October.

Also Read: NC leaders seek J-K Governor's permission to meet Farooq, Omar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019