INX Media: Delhi court reserves order on ED plea for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 17-10-2019 16:52 IST
A Delhi court Thursday reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking 14-day custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar is scheduled to pronounce the order shortly.

The probe agency has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader. The court had on Wednesday issued production warrant against him in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by Enforcement Directorate.

COUNTRY : India
