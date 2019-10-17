International Development News
Development News Edition
UK's Johnson to ask EU to rule out more Brexit delay - source

Reuters London
Updated: 17-10-2019 17:36 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask European leaders to rule out another Brexit delay and will not accept an extension if offered, a UK government source said on Thursday

"PM will tell EU leaders that it's this deal or no deal - but no delays," the source said. "He will not ask for an extension and will not accept one if offered."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
