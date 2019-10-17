UK's Johnson to ask EU to rule out more Brexit delay - source

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask European leaders to rule out another Brexit delay and will not accept an extension if offered, a UK government source said on Thursday

"PM will tell EU leaders that it's this deal or no deal - but no delays," the source said. "He will not ask for an extension and will not accept one if offered."

