Russia says it is starting to resume U.S. cyber cooperation - TASS

Russia and the United States are gradually starting to resume cooperation on cybersecurity, TASS news agency cited the head of Russia's FSB Federal Security Service as saying on Thursday.

Russia's bilateral relations with the United States are at post-Cold War lows, strained by an array of issues including U.S. allegations that Russia meddled in the U.S. 2016 presidential election.

"...we are restoring these (cybersecurity) relations," FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov said.

