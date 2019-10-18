International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

CJI Gogoi recommends Justice S A Bobde as his successor

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 18-10-2019 11:00 IST
CJI Gogoi recommends Justice S A Bobde as his successor

Image Credit: ANI

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday sent a letter to the Centre recommending Justice S A Bobde, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor. Official Sources told PTI that Justice Gogoi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice recommending Justice Bobde to be the next chief justice.

Justice Gogoi, who was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018, will demit the office on November 17. Official sources said the chief justice has gone by the convention to recommend the name of the next senior judger after him as his successor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019