Consider purchasing BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles: SC to Delhi Police

The Supreme Court Friday told the Delhi Police, seeking its permission to allow registration of diesel vehicles of 2000cc capacity and above, to consider purchasing the ones that are BS-VI compliant. A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta observed that BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles, as required by Delhi Police, would be available in the market from January next year and the police should purchase them instead of procuring BS-IV compliant ones.

The apex court said this while hearing an application filed by the police seeking its permission for registration of 97 diesel vehicles, which are required to be procured by the department. The application has also sought a direction to the registering authority (motor vehicles) of the government of Delhi to grant registration of heavy diesel vehicles having an engine capacity of 2000cc and above.

The police has said that they need 97 diesel vehicles, including 10 water cannons, 30 trucks or mini trucks, 10 water tankers and 12 riots control vehicles. It said that earlier the apex court had approved the procurement of a total of 295 diesel vehicles for the police.

"In addition to the above said approved 295 diesel vehicles, following 95 diesel vehicles for use in districts/units are required to be procured....," it said, adding that these vehicles are meant for utility services. The top court had on December 2015, banned registration of diesel vehicles, including private cars and SUVs, with engine capacity of 2000cc and above in Delhi-national capital region (NCR) till March 31, 2016. The ban order was further extended by the court.

