British police arrest man in Manchester after knife reports

British police arrested a man on Friday after reports of a man with a knife at Manchester Arndale Centre but said there was no wider threat to the city.

"Police remain in attendance at Manchester Arndale Centre following reports of a man with a knife," police said. "Officers attended and a man has been arrested and taken into custody for questioning."

"There are no reported injuries," police said. "There is not believed to be any wider threat to the community."

