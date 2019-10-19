International Development News
Development News Edition
British police arrest man in Manchester after knife reports

Reuters London
Updated: 19-10-2019 02:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British police arrested a man on Friday after reports of a man with a knife at Manchester Arndale Centre but said there was no wider threat to the city.

"Police remain in attendance at Manchester Arndale Centre following reports of a man with a knife," police said. "Officers attended and a man has been arrested and taken into custody for questioning."

"There are no reported injuries," police said. "There is not believed to be any wider threat to the community."

