International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Lebanon agrees final budget with no taxes -tweet

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 19-10-2019 22:09 IST
Lebanon agrees final budget with no taxes -tweet

Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanon's finance minister said on Saturday following a meeting with Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri that they had agreed on a final budget that did not include any additional taxes or fees in a bid to appease nationwide protests.

Lebanon President Michel Aoun said in a tweet that there would be a "reassuring solution" to the economic crisis.

Also Read: Brexit is tragedy, should be as soft as possible - Dutch finance minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Lebanon
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019