Arrested Cong leader Sanmoy Bandopadhyay granted bail

West Bengal Congress leader Sanmoy Bandopadhyay, who was arrested by Purulia district police for alleged violation of Cyber Crime Act, was granted bail by a court on Sunday. A Purulia court granted bail to Bandopadhyay on condition that he will appear before the investigating officer at Purulia police station once a week.

Bandopadhyay, who was arrested from his residence at Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, was released from police custody following the court order. Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had accused the police of arresting Bandopadhyay for circulating posts critical of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Bandopadhyay's arrest is a classic example of intolerance of the highest order, Chowdhury had said on Friday. Reacting to the allegations, senior TMC leader and party chief whip in state Assembly, Nirmal Ghosh had said Bandopadhyay was arrested as there were several criminal charges against him and claimed that it has nothing to do with criticism of the state government.

