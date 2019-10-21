Karnataka: Blast at Hubli railway station; at least 1 injured

A low-intensity explosion occurred in the Hubli railway station in Karnataka state on Monday, according to media reports. The explosion is reportedly due to a mobile phone and at least 1 person has been injured in the blast.
The minor explosion took place at platform No 1 of Hubli railway station.
#Breaking | 1 person has been injured in a low-intensity blast that took place in Hubli railway station, Karnataka. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ffbNpKfxFj— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 21, 2019
Update: The explosion was triggered by a "box" and Police and Railway Protection Force are at the spot, news agency ANI reported.
Hubli: A box exploded at Hubli Railway Station, today. One person injured, and has been admitted to hospital. Police and Railway Protection Force are at the spot. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/DtjykGbhJm— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019