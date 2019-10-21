International Development News
Development News Edition
Karnataka: Blast at Hubli railway station; at least 1 injured

Devdiscourse News Desk Hubli
Updated: 21-10-2019 15:34 IST
Karnataka: Blast at Hubli railway station; at least 1 injured

Image Credit: ANI

A low-intensity explosion occurred in the Hubli railway station in Karnataka state on Monday, according to media reports. The explosion is reportedly due to a mobile phone and at least 1 person has been injured in the blast.

The minor explosion took place at platform No 1 of Hubli railway station.

Update: The explosion was triggered by a "box" and Police and Railway Protection Force are at the spot, news agency ANI reported.

COUNTRY : India
