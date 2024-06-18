Left Menu

Lockie Ferguson's Historic Spell Propels New Zealand Past PNG in T20 World Cup

Lockie Ferguson delivered the most economical spell in T20I history, guiding New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup. Ferguson's 4-4-0-3 spell baffled PNG, who were dismissed for 78. New Zealand chased down the target in 12.2 overs, concluding their World Cup campaign.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 18-06-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 00:08 IST
Lockie Ferguson

In a remarkable display of bowling mastery, Lockie Ferguson achieved the most economical spell in T20I history as New Zealand cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup on Monday. Ferguson's 4-4-0-3 spell left PNG reeling, dismissing them for just 78 runs in 19.4 overs.

New Zealand then chased down the target with ease, reaching 79 for three in only 12.2 overs. This victory added to New Zealand's triumphs in the group stage, despite earlier defeats by Afghanistan and co-hosts West Indies leading to their early exit from the tournament.

The game also marked the end of a T20 World Cup spell for Trent Boult, while Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi chipped in with key wickets to wrap up PNG's innings efficiently. Despite valiant efforts from PNG's bowlers, New Zealand's attacking prowess, highlighted by Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell, ensured a comfortable win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

