Catalan regional leader asks Spain for dialogue on self-determination

The head of government in the Spanish region of Catalonia called on Madrid on Tuesday to discuss the region's self-determination following days of mass, sometimes violent protests over jail sentences for nine separatist leaders.

In a televised address, Quim Torra called on acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez "to initiate a dialogue without conditions ... in which the Catalan government will defend its right to self-determination".

Proponents of Catalan secession from Spain often use the term "self-determination" to refer to being able to vote on the matter and subsequently act on that vote.

