Russia denies airspace violations by its warplanes in Far East - Ifax

Updated: 22-10-2019 17:58 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said two of its strategic bombers had flown over neutral waters in the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea, but denied that they had violated the airspace of any countries, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

It said South Korea and Japan had scrambled fighter jets and accompanied the bombers during part of the flight.

South Korea's military said the Russian warplanes had entered South Korea's air space identification zone on Tuesday, the latest in a series of such violations.

