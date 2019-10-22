PM's office says foreign governments back Lebanon reform goals

Foreign governments backed the Lebanese government's reform targets on Tuesday, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's office cited the country's U.N. coordinator Jan Kubis as saying.

Hariri met ambassadors including from the United States, Russia, China, the European Union and the Arab league, his office said.

They urged Lebanon to address the demands of protesters, refrain from using violence against them, and work to curb corruption, it said.

