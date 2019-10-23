International Development News
Development News Edition
Truck found in UK with 39 bodies has Bulgarian registration

Reuters London
Updated: 23-10-2019 20:14 IST
A truck in which British police found the bodies of 39 people was registered in Bulgaria by a company owned by an Irish woman, Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The Bulgarian Embassy in London received information about the registration from British police, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Scania truck was registered in the city of Varna under the name of a company owned by an Irish citizen," the ministry said. Bulgarian public broadcaster BNR, citing unnamed sources, said the truck, which has been registered in Bulgaria on June 19, 2017, had left the Balkan country the next day and has not returned since.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
