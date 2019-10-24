International Development News
Development News Edition

SC rules in favour of govt on adjusted gross revenue, directs telcos to pay Rs 92k cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:57 IST
SC rules in favour of govt on adjusted gross revenue, directs telcos to pay Rs 92k cr

The Supreme Court Thursday ruled in favour of the government on recovering adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of about Rs 92,000 crore from telecom service providers including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Communications and state-owned MTNL and BSNL. The setback to the telecos came as the apex court upheld the AGR definition formulated by the Department of Telecom (DoT) and termed as "frivolous" the nature of objections raised by them.

"The definition of gross revenue is crystal clear in the agreement. How the adjusted gross revenue to be arrived at is also evident. It cannot be submitted that the revenue has not been defined in the contract. Once the gross revenue is defined, one cannot depart from it and the very meaning is to be given to the revenue for the agreement," said a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. The top court said that overall revenue has to be taken into account for determination of licence fees without "set off", as provided in the agreement.

"The same was defined to simplify it to rule out the litigation, disputes, and accounting myriads. The submission raised that the term revenue has to be interpreted as the consideration payable in keeping with commercial and financial parlance is what is intended to be avoided. Raising of such submission is a futile attempt that has been made to wriggle out of definition of gross revenue," said the bench, also comprising Justices S A Nazeer and M R Shah. Reading out the crux of 153-page verdict, Justice Mishra, said: "We have held the definition of AGR will prevail" and allowed the DoT appeal and "dismissed that of licensees (telcos)".

All other submissions of the telecom companies are rejected and they have to pay penalties and interests to DoT, the judges said. An advocate, party to the litigation, said the government in July had told the apex court that telecom firms have pending licence fee outstanding of over Rs 92,641.61 crore till date.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, DoT said that as per calculations, Airtel owes Rs 21,682.13 crore as licence fee to the government and dues from Vodafone totalled Rs 19,823.71 crore, while Reliance Communications owed a total of Rs 16,456.47 crore. BSNL owed Rs 2,098.72 crore and MTNL, Rs 2,537.48 crore. Holding that interest and penalty have rightly been levied on the telecom companies, the bench made it clear that there would no further litigation on the issue and it would fix a time frame for calculation and payment of dues by the telecom companies.

"Once an amount of shortfall has not been paid, it has to carry 50 per cent of the penalty on defaulted amount, as agreed. Thus, we find no substance in the submission that interest, penalty, and interest on penalty cannot be realised. It is as per the agreement. In the facts and circumstances, we find no ground to reduce the same, considering the nature of untenable objections raised on behalf of the licensees," the bench said. It said that no litigant can be permitted to "reap fruits" on inconsistent and untenable stands and litigate for decades in several rounds which is not so uncommon but is disturbing scenario projected in very many cases.

"We have examined the matter upon merits and then aforesaid conclusion indicates frivolous nature of objections," the bench said. As per the New Telecom Policy 1999, telecom licensees are required to share a percentage of their AGR with the government as annual licence fee (LF).

The 1999 policy came after operators made a representation to Centre for relief against steep licence fee which they had consistently defaulted since 1994 and an option to licensees to migrate from fixed licence fee to revenue sharing fee was made applicable in the year 1999. In addition, mobile telephone operators were also required to pay spectrum usage charges (SUC) for use of radio frequency spectrum allotted to them. Telecos had moved the top court against the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal's (TDSAT) order which ruled that certain non-telecom revenues like rent, profit on sale of fixed assets, dividend and treasury income would not (rpt) not be counted as AGR on which licence fee would have to be paid to government.

The TDSAT exempted a large number of streams from the definition of AGR, like capital receipts, bad debt, distribution margins to dealers, forex fluctuations, sale of scrap and waiver of late fee. It also said revenue from non-core sources such as rent, profit on sale of fixed assets, dividend, interest and miscellaneous income must be included while computing a carrier's AGR, dealing a setback to telecos who would have to shell out more towards licence and spectrum usage fees.

The court had formulated 19 questions for consideration -- Definition of gross revenue, Discount and commissions, Gains arising out of foreign exchange fluctuations, Monetary gains on sale of shares, Insurance claim in respect of capital assets, Amount of negative balance of pre­paid customer, Reimbursement of infrastructure operating expenses, Waiver of late fee, Gains from roaming charges and PSTN pass­ through charges. Other questions were, "Non­-refundable deposits, Licence fee demand where spectrum is not granted, Income from interest & dividend, Bad­ debts written off, Liability written off, Inter­-corporate loan, Revenue under IP­1 Registration, Income from management consultancy services, Res Judicata, Levy of interest, penalty and interest on penalty".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Mumbai: 20-year-old arrested for blackmailing girl with fake videos

A 20-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a minor girl in the city with fake videos of her, police said on Thursday. The 20-year-old is a third-year B Com student at Hinduja College.According to the police, the accused had d...

Mineral oils found in baby formula in France, Germany, Netherlands: NGO

Paris, Oct 24, 2019 AFP - A consumer watchdog group said Thursday that testing had discovered traces of a potentially carcinogenic mineral oils in several brands of powdered baby formula in France, Germany and the Netherlands. The NGO Food...

Michelin keeps its 2019 guidance despite deteriorating auto market

French tyre maker Michelin cut its full-year market forecasts again on Thursday, pointing out a sharper-than-expected downturn in the truck segment, but the company maintained its full-year guidance. The group, which said two weeks ago it w...

TRAI releases recommendations on KYC of DTH operators

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI on Thursday issued recommendations on KYC verification for DTH set top boxes, saying the DTH operator should authenticate the subscribers identity and also install the connection at the address...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019