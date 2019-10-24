International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Police say 39 victims found dead in truck near London were Chinese

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 20:08 IST
UPDATE 4-Police say 39 victims found dead in truck near London were Chinese
Image Credit: Flickr

Police were given extra time on Thursday to question a driver arrested on suspicion of murder after 39 people, believed to be Chinese nationals, were found dead in a refrigerated truck near London, in an investigation focused on human trafficking.

Officers searched three properties in the County Armagh area of Northern Ireland. The driver has not been formally identified but a source familiar with the investigation said he was Mo Robinson from the Portadown area of the British province. Paramedics and police found the bodies of 31 men and eight women on Wednesday in a truck container on an industrial estate at Grays in Essex, about 20 miles (32 km) east of London.

For years, illegal immigrants have attempted to reach Britain stowed away in trucks, often from the European mainland. In the biggest tragedy, 58 Chinese were found dead in a tomato truck in 2000 at the port of Dover. "We read with a heavy heart the reports about the death of 39 people in Essex," the Chinese Embassy said in a statement, adding further clarification was being sought with police.

Essex police said their priority was ensuring dignity for the victims during their inquiry. "Each of the 39 people must undergo a full coroner's process to establish a cause of death before we move on to attempting to identify each individual within the trailer," police said in a statement, saying that would be a time-consuming operation.

Police were given permission from local magistrates to detain the 25-year-old driver for an additional 24 hours on Thursday. The trailer part of the truck arrived at Purfleet docks in Essex, southern England, from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge - as did the vehicle involved in 2000.

Its red cab unit, which had "Ireland" emblazoned on the windscreen along with the message "The Ultimate Dream, entered Britain via Holyhead in north Wales, having started its journey in Dublin, police said. SECURE SITE

The discovery of the bodies was made at 1.40 a.m. just over an hour after the container arrived in Purfleet, not far from the industrial estate in Grays. The vehicle has been moved to a secure site at nearby Tilbury Docks where forensic work can take place. Officials have set up a book of condolence at civic offices in Grays.

The National Crime Agency, which targets serious and organized crime, said it was helping the investigation and working urgently to identify any gangs involved. Shaun Sawyer, national spokesman for British police on human trafficking, said thousands of people were seeking to come to the United Kingdom illegally. While they were able to rescue many of those smuggled in, Britain was perceived by organized crime as a potentially easy target for traffickers.

"You can't turn the United Kingdom into a fortress. We have to accept that we have permeable borders," he told BBC radio. The head of the Road Haulage Association said traffickers were "upping their game" and closer cooperation with European nations was needed, albeit that may be complicated by Britain's potential exit from the European Union.

"There is simply not enough being done in terms of security, in terms of the protection of vehicles across Europe," Richard Burnett told BBC TV.

Also Read: Former F1 drivers Luizzi, Yoong to be part of X1 Racing league

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UK government to take first step to asking for early election - Sky

Britains government will take the first step towards calling an early national election, Sky News said on Thursday, reporting that ministers would submit a motion to parliament which would be discussed early next week.Prime Minister Boris J...

UPDATE 1-JK Rowling urges young travellers: no more 'voluntourism'

Well-meaning Western students who volunteer at orphanages are fuelling the abuse and trafficking of children, British author J.K. Rowling said on Thursday, as she launched a campaign against so-called voluntourism. Propped up by donations a...

American Airlines earnings rise despite Boeing MAX hit

New York, Oct 24 AFP American Airlines rode strong demand for flying among the travelling public to higher earnings on Thursday despite mounting costs connected to the prolonged grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. Shares of the big US carrier ...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Wales fullback Williams ruled out of World Cup semi - BBC

Wales fullback Liam Williams has been ruled out of Sundays World Cup semi-final against South Africa after sustaining an ankle injury, the BBC reported on Thursday. Williams, who has won 62 caps and started all of Waless World Cup games exc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019