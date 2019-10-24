3 advocates appointed addl judges in Punjab and Haryana HC; no word on two other names
Three advocates were on Thursday appointed additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court but there was no word on two other names recommended by the Supreme Court collegium. A Law Ministry notification said Suvir Sehgal, Girish Agnihotri and Alka Sarin have been appointed as additional judges of the high court.
But there was no word on Jasgurpreet Singh Puri and Kamal Sehgal, whose names were also cleared by the collegium on July 25, sources in the government said. Sehgal is the brother of Uttar Pradesh cadres senior IAS officer Navneet Sehgal.
