Russian military police reinforcements arrive in Syria - Ifax
Around 300 more Russian military police from the southern Russian region of Chechnya have arrived in Syria, the defense ministry said on Friday, Interfax news agency reported.
The military police will patrol specific regions and help with the withdrawal of Kurdish forces and their weapons to 30 kilometers of the Syrian-Turkish border, Interfax reported.
