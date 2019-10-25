Bihar: J-K man gets 10 years in jail in arms case

A Jammu and Kashmir man from whom arms and ammunition were recovered in 2016 was sent to 10 years in jail by a court in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Friday. Additional District and Sessions Judge (IV) Inayat Kareem held Upendra Singh Thakur alias Sardar Singh guilty under different sections of Arms Act and IPC.

He is a resident of Chignana village of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides the 10-year rigorous imprisonment, he was slapped with a fine of Rs 13,000. In case of default, he would have to undergo an additional jail term of six months.

Acting on a tip off, a police patrolling team, on August 28, 2016, had arrested Singh near Dilli Mor under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station, when he was trying to flee after alighting from a bus in Darbhanga town, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Arun Kumar Singh said. The police had seized a carbine, a stun gun, cartridges of pistols and other items from his possession, he said.

The convict admitted his involvement in several other cases including three murders. He is facing trial in three cases.

