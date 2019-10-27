Three people released on bail in truck death probe - UK police
Three people arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of 39 people in a truck container have been released on bail, police in Essex in southern England said on Sunday.
A man and a woman from Warrington in northern England have both been released on bail until Nov. 11, while a man from Northern Ireland has been bailed until Nov. 13, the police said in a statement.
