Three people released on bail in truck death probe - UK police

Three people arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of 39 people in a truck container have been released on bail, police in Essex in southern England said on Sunday.

A man and a woman from Warrington in northern England have both been released on bail until Nov. 11, while a man from Northern Ireland has been bailed until Nov. 13, the police said in a statement.

