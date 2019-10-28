International Development News
Development News Edition

Cambodian police search for British woman, 21, missing from beach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phnom Penh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 12:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 12:48 IST
Cambodian police search for British woman, 21, missing from beach
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Cambodian authorities and volunteer divers were searching on Monday for a 21-year-old British woman who has been missing for five days from its southwestern coast popular with backpackers. Amelia Bambridge was last seen on Thursday leaving a party on Koh Rong island in the province of Preah Sihanouk, said its governor Kouch Chamroeun, who led the search that included eight volunteer divers.

Chamroeun said Bambridge's bag containing her belongings, including a mobile phone and a watch, was found on a rock near the water's edge. "There is a high suspicion that she may have drowned," Chamroeun told Reuters. "Looking at her phone, she has taken pictures and posted online until 3:23 a.m."

Police were also investigating the possibility of foul play, and authorities had alerted fishermen at sea to help, Chamroeun added. "We searched in the jungle, in people's houses and various guesthouses yesterday, and we didn't get any result yet. We are still continuing the search."

Bambridge's family has flown to Koh Rong to help join the search, her sister, Georgie Bambridge, said on her Instagram account. "Please share - the more people looking, the sooner we'll find her," she posted on Sunday. "We need to find my sister."

The British embassy is assisting the family of a British woman reported missing in Cambodia and is in close contact with the police, said Darathtey Din, a spokeswoman for the embassy in Phnom Penh, the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Trump spins tales on bin Laden, Iraq war

President Donald Trump falsely boasted that he predicted Osama bin Ladens 911 attack on the World Trade Center and inaccurately asserted he had always opposed the war in Iraq in a news conference Sunday that often fell short on facts. A loo...

44 visit state-run eye hospital in Hyd with eye injuries

Forty-four people visited the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital here with eye injuries which they sustained while bursting crackers during Deepavali celebrations, a hospital official said on Monday. Of the 44, seven people were admitted...

UPDATE 1-Italy's Salvini triumphs in regional elections in Umbria

A right-wing coalition scored a net victory in a local election in the central Italian region of Umbria, official data from the Interior Ministry showed on Monday, giving a boost to Matteo Salvinis League party. The vote in tiny Umbria, a t...

Soft drinks consumption common factor between obesity and tooth wear: Study

The consumption of sugar-sweetened acidic drinks -- such as soft drinks -- is the common factor connecting obesity and tooth wear among adults, according to a study which suggests that dentists should be concerned about the calories their p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019