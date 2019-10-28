China expects strong financial ties with UK in future - Chinese ambassador
Britain and China are building the foundations for strong future cooperation in financial services as the UK readies to leave the European Union, H.E. Liu Xiaoming, China's ambassador to Britain, said on Monday. "There is a broad and promising future for cooperation," he told a conference, singling out fintech and green finance.
Recent violence in Hong Kong has "inevitably affected" the business environment there, but with strong support from China's central government and the government of Hong Kong, law and order will be restored, he said. "Hong Kong will continue to be a financial bridge between East and West," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Britain
- European Union
- Hong Kong
- bridge
- East
- government
- West
ALSO READ
The First Huion Tablet of Inspiroy Dial Series, Q620M was Unveiled at Hong Kong Electronics Fair
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists hoist 'Lady Liberty' statue above city to rally protests
Hong Kong police make arrests as small flashmob protests erupt
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters stage shopping mall rallies taunting riot police
Tallah bridge closure: 9 bus operators threaten suspension of