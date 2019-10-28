Bulgaria asked Russia to recall diplomat over spying allegation

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry asked Moscow to recall a diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Sofia after prosecutors accused the first secretary of having been involved in espionage in the Balkan country for more than a year. The ministry said in a statement it has held a meeting with the Russian ambassador on Friday after it was informed by the prosecutors and the secret services about the diplomat's suspected activities and asked for his recall by the end of Monday.

The ministry said the diplomat had already left Bulgaria. Russia's Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

Also Read: China urges Turkey to halt military action in Syria-foreign ministry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)