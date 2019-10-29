Lebanon's Aoun will not request caretaker cabinet on Tuesday -source

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is studying Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's resignation letter and will not issue a request for the cabinet to take on a caretaker role on Tuesday, a source in the presidency said.

Hariri submitted his resignation on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a "dead end" in trying to resolve the country's crisis amid an unprecedented wave of protests against Lebanon's ruling elite.

