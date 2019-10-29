German foreign minister says hopes resignation of Lebanese PM will not undermine stability
Germany hopes the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri will not undermine the country's stability, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.
"The further development in Lebanon is for us and for the whole region of decisive importance. We hope possible future protests will be peaceful," Maas told reporters after meeting his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.
"We don't need a political vacuum (in Lebanon)," he added.
