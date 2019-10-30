International Development News
Development News Edition

Migrants released amid fighting in Libyan capital seek refuge with UN

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 03:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 03:10 IST
Migrants released amid fighting in Libyan capital seek refuge with UN
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hundreds of migrants were released on Tuesday from a detention centre in the Libyan capital Tripoli as heavy gunfire rang out across the city, witnesses and the United Nations said.

At least 200 of the migrants made their way to a centre for processing resettlement cases set up in Tripoli by U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, where they were seeking access, the agency said. Reuters reporters saw the migrants near the centre surrounded by guards and covering their heads from heavy rains, about two hours after residents started posting photos of the migrants walking through the streets.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), another U.N. agency, said 600 had been released from the Abu Slim centre. "Their safety is of major concern as armed clashes continue in Tripoli," it said. Tripoli has been hit by renewed violence since April, when the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) began battling forces aligned with the internationally recognised Tripoli government for control of the capital.

Migrants have been repeatedly caught in the crossfire during clashes in Tripoli, and Abu Slim is located in the south of the capital, close to the front lines. Heavy artillery fire could be heard from centre of the city on Tuesday. It was unclear why the migrants had been released or where they might be transferred. Officials could not be reached and journalists were not allowed to speak to the migrants.

Several thousand migrants are held in detention centres officially run by the Tripoli government. In practice, the centres are controlled by armed groups and there is widespread abuse inside them, according to migrants, aid works and rights defenders. Libya, with an estimated migrant population of 640,000, has been one of the main departure points for migrants trying to reach Europe. Boatloads of migrants leave frequently from Libya's north-western coast, though the number attempting the crossing has dropped sharply since mid-2017.

Recently, several detention centres have been closed following international pressure, and migrants intercepted at sea by Libya's EU-backed coastguard have been freed rather than being taken to detention centres. The UNHCR centre, known as the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF), has been plagued by problems since opening late last year.

More than half of the 880 migrants at the GDF entered "informally", some after fleeing another Tripoli detention centre hit by an air strike that killed more than 50 in July, UNHCR Special Envoy Vincent Cochetel told Reuters last week. "Recently, the GDF has been severely over-capacity, leaving us unable to utilise it for its original purpose of evacuating people of out harm's way," he said.

Also Read: Lebanese army fires into the air near Tripoli - al-Jadeed TV, witness

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to combine -source

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a 50 billion automaker, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.Fiat Chrysler shares rose sharply after news of the talks and ended up more th...

Andhra CM meets expert committee for reformation in education system

The expert committee for reformation in the education system on Tuesday explained its recommendations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat in Amaravati. Professor N. Balakrishnan, Chairman of the Committe...

Tennis-Medvedev's winning run ends in defeat by Chardy

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock defeat by home favourite Jeremy Chardy on a bad day for Russians at the Paris Masters on Tuesday. Medvedev, who will make his debut at the ATP Finals next month after a barnstorming season, lost ...

UPDATE 3-WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world

WhatsApp sued Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group on Tuesday, accusing it of helping government spies break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents in a hacking spree whose targets included diplomats, political disside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019