International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Three people shot dead at Long Beach, California residence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 15:27 IST
UPDATE 1-Three people shot dead at Long Beach, California residence

Three people were killed and nine others wounded in a shooting during a Halloween party at a home in Long Beach, California, on Monday night, police and fire department oficials said.

The scene was filled with chaos when firefighters reached the residence, Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Karen Owens said. One suspect had fled. The three dead were all males in their 20's, police said. The condition of the wounded was not immediately made available.

People at the residence were attending a party and were wearing Halloween costumes, Owens said. The Los Angeles Times reported that some residents said they heard up to 20 shots.

Homicide investigators are interviewing victims to learn more about the incident.

Also Read: Tukatech Releases TUKAcad for Subscription in Native Languages for 4.38 Billion People

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling holds below $1.29 as traders consider UK election risks

Sterling held beneath 1.29 on Wednesday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won parliamentary approval to hold a general election in December.The pound was steady against the euro, at 86.33 pence and little changed against the dollar...

Pak court bars electronic media regulator from taking action against TV anchors

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday stopped Pakistans electronic media regulator from taking any adverse action against TV anchors who challenged a directive, which barred them from giving their opinions during talk shows, until further orde...

UPDATE 1-Bank earnings drag Europe lower as merger talks boost carmakers

European shares inched lower on Wednesday as weak bank earnings and doubts over an interim U.S.-China trade deal spurred selling, although losses were limited by excitement over merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and Frances PSA.By 0930 GMT...

Facebook agrees to pay UK fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook on Wednesday agreed to pay a 500,000 pound 644,0000 fine for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Britains information regulator said.The Information Commissioners Of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019