International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-IOM suspends some Ebola screening after 3 aid workers killed in South Sudan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:22 IST
UPDATE 2-IOM suspends some Ebola screening after 3 aid workers killed in South Sudan
Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.N. migration agency has suspended some screening services for Ebola after three of its aid workers were killed in South Sudan, the latest deadly incident involving relief staff in the violence-ridden country.

In a statement, the International Organization for Migration said the workers - two men and one woman - were hit by crossfire during clashes between rival armed groups in the country's central Equatoria region. It said the IOM had stopped screening for Ebola at five border points between South Sudan, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where an ongoing outbreak of the haemorraghic fever has killed thousands of people.

The dead woman's four-year-old son was abducted along with another local female IOM volunteer during the armed clash, the IOM said. Two other male volunteers were injured, including one who is recovering from a gunshot wound. Humanitarian workers are often targeted by rebels operating in South Sudan, which has been in the grip of a war that first broke out in late 2013 between soldiers allied to President Salva Kiir and those of his former deputy Riek Machar. Last year, 10 aid workers went missing in Yei, in the same region.

"We ...reiterate that humanitarians and civilians are not and should never be subjected to such heinous acts of violence – we are not a target," IOM Director General António Vitorino said. It was not clear who was behind the latest fighting.

In the past, government forces have clashed in the region with fighters from the rebel National Salvation Front, led by renegade former General Thomas Cirillo Swaka, who is not a party to a peace deal signed last year by Kiir and Machar. Lul Ruai Koang, the government's military spokesman, said that on the day of the attack Cirillo's fighters had targeted a government position and that one soldier was killed along with nine from Cirillo's side.

"If they (National Salvation Front) went and killed the aid workers, this is what I do not know. But the attack on our defense positions didn't involve any humanitarian workers," Koang said. The National Salvation Front was not immediately reachable to comment on the killings.

Also Read: Energy ministers of Sudan and South Sudan to meet at SSOP 2019

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam will be a tough challenge: Indian women's team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan

As the team gears up to face Vietnam in two friendly matches, Indian womens team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan said Vietnam will be a tough challenge for them. Vietnam is going to be a tough challenge. We have seen the video clips of their match...

UPDATE 2-Denmark clears major hurdle for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Denmark on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, removing the last major hurdle to completion of the Russian-led project that has divided opinion in the European Union.The Danish permit was the last needed for the 1...

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders issued in Simi Valley

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Californias Simi Valley in early morning hours on Wednesday due to a brush fire that started near the 118 Freeway and Madera Street. The northern border of the evacuation zone is Tierra Rejada...

We should come together to address problem of air pollution in Delhi: Sunil Chhetri

Indian football team striker Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday urged the people of Delhi to come together to address the problem of air pollution in the national capital.Speaking to ANI, Chhetri said When we come to Delhi, we feel irritation in o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019