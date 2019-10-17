Energy ministers of Sudan and South Sudan to meet at SSOP 2019

Minister Adel Ali Ibrahim will meet with his South Sudanese counterpart, Minister Awow Daniel Chuang, at South Sudan Oil & Power 2019; topics to be discussed include the resumption of Block 5A and logistics corridors between the two countries; Sudan has been a key role player in facilitating peace in South Sudan.

In a bid to further strengthen ties with South Sudan, Sudan's Minister of Energy and Mining, Adel Ali Ibrahim, will attend the upcoming South Sudan Oil and Power (SSOP) 2019 conference, taking place at the Crown Hotel in Juba, on October 29-30.

The Minister will meet with his counterpart, Minister Awow Daniel Chuang, to discuss the resumption of Block 5A - which has the potential to produce up to 60,000 barrels per day and is operated by Sudd Petroleum Operating Company.

The Ministers will also discuss oil infrastructure, including logistics corridors between the two countries, shared pipelines and processing facilities.

"The resumption of Block 5A will happen very soon. We currently in negotiations with Sudan regarding pipeline agreements to export crude from this block. South Sudan does not currently have its own pipeline and we are contingent on this before production resumes," Arkangelo Okwang Ojok, Director General of Training, Planning, and Research for the Ministry of Petroleum said.

Sudan has been instrumental in brokering peace in South Sudan; and Sudan's recently sworn-in Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, traveled to South Sudan in September to meet with President Salva Kiir to back a new peace roadmap.

With a major focus on ramping up its oil industry, South Sudan is recovering its position as a major African producer and is actively creating a favorable investment climate through high-level discussions with energy leaders, ministries and companies at SSOP 2019, produced by Africa Oil & Power.

Under the theme 'Focus on Finance' SSOP 2019 is set to explore the challenges and means of financing projects, attracting new investment and investing in facilities. In addition to finance, the conference will examine community development, environmental issues, and oilfield technology.

Minister Chuang will also reveal the details of the 2020 oil and gas licensing round at SSOP 2019, which will include dates, requirements and other details of the tender.

