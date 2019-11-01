UPDATE 4-Chicago teachers' union, mayor reach deal to end 11-day strike

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Thursday that the city's teachers' union had reached a deal to end an 11-day strike and that school would resume for the city's 300,000 public school students on Friday. The union confirmed the deal in a statement on Twitter.

"We have reached an agreement with the mayor and CPS to make up five days of student instruction," the Chicago Teachers Union Local 1 said. That was less than what the union had sought: the full 11 days missed during the second-longest school strike in modern U.S. history. No further details were immediately available for the deal with the nation's third-largest school system.

The Chicago walkout follows a wave of teacher strikes across the country over wages and education funding during the past two years, including a week-long work stoppage in Los Angeles in January. The teachers' last contract expired July 1, and they walked off the job on Oct. 17.

