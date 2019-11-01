International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Migrants in Greece living in 'horrible' conditions, says Europe rights watchdog

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 06:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 05:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Migrants in Greece living in 'horrible' conditions, says Europe rights watchdog
Image Credit: Pixabay

A European human rights watchdog on Thursday slammed living conditions as "horrible" for thousands of asylum seekers in overcrowded Greek camps, including waits spanning several hours for food and toilets and a lack of access to medicine. Dunja Mijatovic, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, said she had witnessed people queuing for food or to use a bathroom for more than three hours at refugee camps for asylum seekers on two Greek islands.

"The people I have met are living in horrible conditions and an unbearable limbo," she told a news briefing, saying the migrants were struggling to cope with overcrowding, lack of shelter, poor hygiene conditions and substandard access to medical care. Greece is currently struggling with the biggest resurgence in refugee arrivals since 2015, when more than a million people crossed into Europe from Turkey via Greece. About 34,000 asylum seekers and refugees are currently being held in camps on the Aegean islands close to Turkey.

Although the conservative government has started moving more people to the mainland, the surge in migrant arrivals means they are being replaced as quickly as they depart. "I saw children with skin diseases not treated. I heard about no medications or drugs at all available to these people. No access to health, no proper access to health and many other things that are really quite shocking for Europe in the 21st century," Mijatovic said.

The government has broadly blamed the overcrowding on a haphazard approach by the former leftist administration, which lost the election held in July. It plans to move as many as 20,000 asylum seekers to the mainland by the end of the year. Late on Thursday, the Greek parliament approved legislation amending the asylum process, a bill which rights groups say could restrict protection for asylum seekers.

The government says the new legislation seeks to codify and clarify what are now a disparate set of rules into one rulebook, and to deport those whose applications have been rejected. Several NGOs, and the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, have expressed misgivings about the legislation, saying it weakens the protection of refugees.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament before the vote that the bill was also meant to send a clear message: "Enough is enough, enough with those people who know that they are not entitled to asylum and yet they attempt to cross into and stay in our country," he said.

"Those people will be quickly returned to Turkey... or to their country and will lose all the money they gave the despicable traffickers".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: SDMC grants permission for celebration of Chhath Puja

South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC on Thursday allowed to hold SDMC Park for the celebration of Chhath Puja. The competent authority has allowed holding SDMC park for a celebration of Chhath Puja at near house no. J-3, DDA Flat, Kalkaji...

Delhi: Suspicious bag found at IGI Airport, security tightened

Security was tightened at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International IGI Airport in Delhi after a suspicious bag was spotted in the airport premises. The police immediately swung into action after receiving the information at around 2 am on ...

UN weather watchdog commits on new initiative to tackle glacial snowmelt

The UNs weather watchdog and partners committed on Thursday to a new initiative to ramp up observation and prediction technology that will help address the challenges of climate change, melting snow and ice, and water-related hazards.In a c...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on trade deal worry, dollar defensive

Asian shares fell on Friday in a weak start to the month and off three-month highs struck this week on fresh concerns over Sino-U.S. trade prospects and ahead of U.S. economic data, while the dollar eased against major rivals.Chinese offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019