Russia says not enough time left to draft new START arms control treaty - Ifax

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday there was no longer enough time left for Moscow and Washington to draft a replacement to the New START nuclear arms control treaty before it expires in 2021, the Interfax news agency reported.

The New START treaty, which is the last major nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States, limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads the world's two biggest nuclear powers can deploy.

"It's already obvious that in the time that is left... we will not be able to work out a full-fledged replacement document," Vladimir Leontyev, a foreign ministry official, was quoted as saying.

Also Read: Islamic State confirms its leader Baghdadi is dead - group's news agency Amaq

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

