Jagan's plea for exemption from personal appearance in 'quid pro quo' cases dismissed

  PTI
  • |
  Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 01-11-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:10 IST
A special CBI court here dismissed on Friday a petition filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking exemption from his personal appearance during hearings in cases related to alleged 'quid pro quo' investments into his firms. The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan's firms for various favours allegedly bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy as chief minister between 2004 and 2009.

Jagan's counsel Ashok Reddy told PTI that they would decide on going for an appeal in the high court after receiving the order copy. Jagan sought exemption on the ground that as a chief minister it is not always possible to appear before the court due to various reasons.

His counsels informed the court that every visit to the court would burden the state exchequer. Refuting the defendent's argument, the CBI said the claims of his relocation to Vijayawada and the purported difficulty to travel to Hyderabad, a distance of 250 km to 275 km, cannot be a reasonable ground to justify his personal exemption once a week.

"The claim of the necessity to spare two days in a week (for court appearance) is an exaggeration and cannot be accepted at its face value," the CBI had said in its affidavit. The investigating agency strongly opposed the petition, alleging his non-appearance in the court would give him unsolicited 'liberty to do whatever he wants and influence the witness behind the iron wall of political, money and muscle powers".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that Jagan is currently in an advantageous position to influence witness, who are mostly government servants.

Jagan was released on bail from the Chanchalguda jail here in September 2013 after being in prison for 15 months following his arrest in May 2012 in related cases. While granting him bail, the special CBI court had ordered him not to directly or indirectly induce or influence witnesses.

Besides, he was asked to be present before the court during the proceedings in the case. The CBI has filed 11 charge sheets, besides a supplementary charge sheet in the cases.

Currently, the CBI court is hearing the case every Friday.

