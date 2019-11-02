Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday, ANI news agency reported. One lawyer has been taken to hospital with injuries and incidents of firing have also been reported.

A police vehicle was set on fire and eight others were vandalized during the fracas, the officials said, adding that the Fire Department dispatched ten fire tenders to the Tis Hazari court.

Delhi: A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court. One lawyer injured and admitted to hospital. A vehicle has been set ablaze at the premises. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8wrvNXuLLT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

There was an argument between some lawyers and police personnel apparently over a parking issue which turned ugly, eyewitnesses said. A huge posse of police and anti-riot vehicles were deployed at the site after the violence.

Meanwhile, lawyers sat on a protest at the gate of the court premises, alleging that police personnel had opened fire during the incident and demanded action against those responsible.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra visited the court complex along with party members and called for action against the personnel involved in the clash.