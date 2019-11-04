International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Vietnam arrests eight in connection with UK truck deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 13:29 IST
UPDATE 1-Vietnam arrests eight in connection with UK truck deaths
Image Credit: Flickr

Police in Vietnam have arrested eight people in relation to the discovery of 39 dead Vietnamese in a truck near London last month, state media said on Monday.

British police last week charged two men with manslaughter over the deaths of the group, whose bodies were found inside a container on the truck on Oct. 23. "Based on what we learn from the suspects, we will actively launch investigations to fight and eradicate these rings which bring people illegally to Britain," said Nghe An province police chief Nguyen Huu Cau, according to the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

"The best thing to do now is to deal with the consequences of the incident and help family members receive the bodies," Cau added. Cau said police were treating the tragedy as a smuggling incident, rather than a case of people-trafficking, according to VNA.

Most of the victims were from the neighboring provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh, in north-central Vietnam, where poor job prospects, encouragement by authorities, smuggling gangs and environmental disaster all contribute to the wave of migrants. On Friday, police in Ha Tinh said they had arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

The discovery of the bodies has shone a spotlight on the illicit trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West. The alleged truck driver has already been charged over the deaths, and on Friday detectives said Eamon Harrison, 23, from Northern Ireland, was also accused of 39 counts of manslaughter as well as human trafficking and immigration offenses.

On Sunday, a delegation of Vietnamese diplomats and police left for Britain where they were expected to meet with their British counterparts on Monday, Vietnam's official government website said on Monday.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Chinese ship leaves Vietnam's waters after disputed South China Sea surveys

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Didn't want pain of losing another close T20 game, says Mushfiqur Rahim

No one knows the pain of losing close T20 games as much as Mushfiqur Rahim does and the former Bangladesh captain was determined to win games of cricket in order to forget what he termed as difficult last two weeks. Rahim had to endure the ...

Srinagar: At least 15 injured in grenade attack on Maulana Azad road

At least 15 people were injured in a grenade attack on Monday in Srinagar, according to police sources. Nine people have been admitted to hospital, with two in a critical condition, after the blast on Hari Singh High Street in the center of...

UPDATE 1-China says Xi, Trump in continuous touch

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump have been in continuous touch through various means, Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday, when asked when and where the two leaders might meet to ink a trade deal.Trump on Frid...

At least 15 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar -sources

At least 15 people were injured on Monday in a grenade attack in Indian-administered Kashmirs main city of Srinagar, two Indian officials told Reuters.Nine people have been admitted to hospital, with two in a critical condition, after the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019