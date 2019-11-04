International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:40 IST
UPDATE 2-Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece
Image Credit: Flickr

Greek police found 41 migrants, mostly Afghans, hiding in a refrigerated truck at a motorway in northern Greece on Monday, officials said.

The discovery came 10 days after 39 bodies, all believed to be Vietnamese migrants, were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck near London. Two people have been charged in Britain and eight in Vietnam over the deaths. The refrigeration system in the truck where the migrants were found in northern Greece had not been turned on, and none of the migrants was injured, though some asked for medical assistance, a Greek police official said.

Police had stopped the truck near the city of Xanthi for a routine check, arresting the driver and taking him and the migrants to a nearby police station for identification. Greece is currently struggling with the biggest resurgence in arrivals of migrants and refugees since 2015 when more than a million crossed into Europe from Turkey via Greece.

Most of them are reaching Greek Aegean islands close to the Turkish coast via boats but a large number also come overland, using a river border crossing with Turkey. Road accidents, mainly in northern Greece, involving migrants trying to cross into other countries have become more frequent in recent years. Police have arrested dozens of people believed to be involved in human trafficking so far in 2019.

About 34,000 asylum seekers and refugees are being held in overcrowded camps on the Aegean islands under conditions that human rights groups have slammed as appalling. The conservative government that came to power in July has vowed to move up to 20,000 of the islands and deport 10,000 people who do not qualify for asylum by the end of 2020.

Arrivals of unaccompanied children have also increased. About 1,000 minors have arrived since July, the Greek labor ministry said, with the total number estimated at over 5,000. A fifth of them are now missing, the ministry said, pledging to build more facilities and shelters for migrant children.

Also Read: Sick Afghans await Pakistan visas as consular office shuts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Arrieta exercises $20M option to stay with Phillies

Right-hander Jake Arrieta exercised his 20 million player option to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. The 33-year-old signed a three-year, 75 million contract with the Phillies in March 2018 that contained an opt-out clause aft...

One killed, another injured in group clash over sand mining in village near Jodhpur

A man was killed and another injured in a group clash early on Monday over sand mining in a village near here, said police. Station House Officer Balraj Singh of Jodhpurs Rajeev Gandhi Nagar police station said the clash took place on late ...

Soccer-Struggling Leganes appoint veteran coach Aguirre

Bottom-placed Leganes appointed Javier Aguirre as a coach on Monday as they bid to avoid relegation from La Liga. Leganes, who have five points from 12 matches and are six points from the safety zone, parted ways with Mauricio Pellegrino la...

MTNL sets December 3 for employees to opt for VRS

State-run telecom firm MTNL on Monday rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, days after the government approving a revival package for the struggling unit. The scheme, based on Gujarat Model of VRS, will be open for emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019