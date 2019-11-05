Macron, Xi to agree 'irreversibility' of Paris climate agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign an agreement that includes wording on the "irreversibility" of the Paris climate agreement, an official from the French presidential office said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on condition on anonymity, said the agreement would be signed on Wednesday.

The two men are due to hold a formal meeting in Beijing that day. Macron is currently in Shanghai, attending a major trade fair, where Xi will give the keynote address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)