International Development News
Development News Edition

Yemen deal calls for govt reshuffle, unifying forces in south

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:46 IST
Yemen deal calls for govt reshuffle, unifying forces in south

A Saudi-brokered deal between Yemen's government and southern separatists signed on Tuesday calls for a new cabinet with equal southern representation and bringing all armed forces under state control.

A copy of the deal seen by Reuters, reached to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen, stipulated that the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) be included in any political negotiations to end the country's more than four-year war.

All military and security forces would be incorporated into the defence and interior ministries.

Also Read: Separatists clash with police in Barcelona after huge rally

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cancel licences of guilty lawyers; courts should treat all equally: IPS association

Licenses of guilty lawyers should be canceled and the courts should treat all parties equally, the Central IPS Association said in a resolution on Tuesday. The remarks come after unprecedented protests by Delhi police personnel on Tuesday o...

Tis Hazari Court clash: HC issues notice to BCI, other Bar associations

Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Bar Council of India BCI and other Bar associations on an application filed by CentreMinistry of Home Affairs seeking modification of November 3 order for no coercive action against lawyers, be n...

HC seeks report on claim of uncovered borewell in Chennai

Amid the focus on closure of all open borewells in Tamil Nadu in the aftermath of the tragic death of a two-year-old boy, a woman has approached the Madras High Court complaining that two borewells dug in her apartment complex here have not...

COLUMN-China has replaced U.S. as locomotive of global economy: Kemp

China has replaced the United States as the engine of the global economy, providing by far the largest contribution to growth in recent years and pulling along the worlds smaller economies in its train. The Asian country accounted for 28 of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019