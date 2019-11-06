SC asks Centre, 9 states to file status report on filling up vacancies in CIC, SICs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and nine states to file a status report on filling up of vacancies in the Central Information Commission and state information commissions in compliance with its earlier orders. A bench headed by justices S A Bobde asked the Centre and states to file their status report after RTI activists Anjali Bhardwaj and others submitted that earlier apex court orders were not complied with.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Bhardwaj and others, said the Centre and state governments had not put the names of selected and short listed candidates on their website as directed by the apex court. He said the vacancies are yet to be filled by the Centre and states in CIC and SICs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)