International Development News
Development News Edition

Plea against advertising IQ scores, photos of mentally disabled women: HC seeks AAP govt reply

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 13:37 IST
Plea against advertising IQ scores, photos of mentally disabled women: HC seeks AAP govt reply
Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the AAP government on a PIL challenging its decision to disclose photographs and IQ scores of 59 mentally disabled women lodged in Asha Kiran homes in the city. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also questioned the purpose behind a display of Intelligence Quotient (IQ) scores of the women in the advertisement published in the newspapers.

Delhi's government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose told the court that the purpose behind the advertisement was to reunite the women with their families. To this the court asked, "How can they (families) identify the women on the basis of IQ scores? We can understand displaying photographs, but why IQ scores?"

The bench issued a notice to the Centre and the Delhi government directing them to file their replies to the plea by NGO Prahari Sahyog Association which has contended that releasing the photographs and IQ scores of the women amounts to "discrimination". The petition, filed through advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, has also contended that the advertisement violates provisions of the Right of Persons With Disabilities (RPWD) Act and the United Nations Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) which prohibit the release of the identity of such individuals.

Bansal argued before the court that the government's decision violates the Right to privacy and dignity of the 59 women. He informed the court that one of the women has been admitted to the Asha Kiran home since 1971.

The NGO, which claims to fight for the upliftment of fundamental and civil rights of Persons With Disabilities (PWD), has sought directions to the central government to frame guidelines to trace families of the women living in Asha Kiran homes and to protect the privacy of such individuals. It has also sought a direction to the Delhi government to compensate the 59 women whose identities were revealed as a result of the advertisement.

Apart from that, the petition has urged the court to direct the Delhi government to take action against the officials who issued the advertisement in violation of the RPWD Act. It has also sought formulation and implementation of a social security scheme as provided under the RPWD Act for persons with disabilities institutionalized in places like Asha Kiran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Wefarm raises $13 million in financing round for small-scale agriculture

Wefarm Wefarm.co the digital network for global small-scale agriculture, today announced it has raised 13 million in a Series A financing round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm True Ventures TrueVentures.com.This financing round ...

One-month old elephant calf found dead

The carcass of aone-month-old elephant calf was found on Wednesday in theJagalikadavu elephant corridor in Nilgiris districtForest department officials recovered the carcass,department sources saidThe reason for the death will be known only...

Violent behaviour by lawyers will not be tolerated: BCI chairperson

The Bar Council of India BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said that any untoward behavior by the lawyers will not be tolerated and asserted that the action will be taken against those who allegedly beat up a police officer ou...

Delhi police protest darkest day in history, arrest guilty policemen in a week, says BCI

The Bar Council of India Wednesday said that the protest by Delhi Police yesterday seems to be politically motivated and the darkest day in the history of independence and asserted that the guilty police officials should be arrested within ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019