UPDATE 1-Cyprus plans to strip citizenships after uproar over passports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nicosia
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:28 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cyprus on Wednesday said it had started a process to strip 26 individuals of citizenship they received under a secretive passport for an investment scheme.

"Cabinet has decided to initiate a process to revoke Cypriot citizenship from 26 individuals," Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides said. "The Council of Ministers today affirmed the will of the government for strict adherence to the terms and conditions of the Cyprus investment program," he added.

Petrides did not disclose the nationalities or identities of the individuals concerned, but a Reuters investigation last month revealed wealthy relatives and allies of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had received Cypriot passports under the scheme. Hun Sen has previously denied opposition allegations that members of his inner circle had passports from other countries and lived the high life overseas.

