Air pollution: Provide Rs 100/qtl support to small, marginal farmers, SC tells Punjab, Har, UP

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:54 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:49 IST
The Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court, which lashed out at authorities on Wednesday for failing to curb severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, directed the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide support of Rs 100/quintal within 7 days to small and marginal farmers who have not burned the stubble. Observing that "agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy and it's the bounden duty of the state to look after the interest of farmers", a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it is absolutely necessary that the farmers are provided necessary machines to prevent stubble burning.

The bench, also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta, directed the Centre and state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to prepare a comprehensive scheme within 3 months to take care of environmental issues. "It is a shocking state of affairs that there are unpaved routes and pits in the national capital of the country," the bench observed during the hearing.

