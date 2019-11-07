Houthis fire missiles at Yemen's Mokha port, military coalition says

Yemen's Houthi movement launched missiles and drones at the Red Sea port city of al-Mokha on Wednesday causing injuries and deaths, forces in the anti-Houthi military coalition said. There was no immediate confirmation of the rare attack on a coalition naval base from Houthi-run media or the spokesman for the Saudi-led Sunni Muslim alliance that has been battling the Iran-aligned movement in Yemen for more than four years.

"The Houthi militia backed by Iran targeted residential areas and a camp run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in al-Mokha ... with several ballistic missiles and drones," the pro-coalition Yemeni military said in a statement sent to reporters. Military sources said several people were killed. Three residents told Reuters by telephone that 10 people had been killed, including civilians, and that a fire broke out at military warehouses located near a hospital in the western port.

Reuters could not immediately verify the deaths. International aid group MSF, or Doctors Without Borders, was not immediately available for comment. Two Yemeni military sources told Reuters that three missiles had been intercepted but a fourth had struck the warehouses.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthi group after it ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in the north.

