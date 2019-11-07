International Development News
Development News Edition

Irish police seize vehicles, cash, documents in smuggling probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:24 IST
Irish police seize vehicles, cash, documents in smuggling probe

Irish police seized vehicles, cash, and documents at 10 properties near the Northern Irish border on Thursday as part of an international smuggling investigation. They declined to specify if people trafficking was involved but said the operation was unrelated to the deaths of 39 migrants found in the back of a truck near London last month.

British police have charged two Northern Irish men with manslaughter over the deaths and appealed to two brothers from the region, suspected of manslaughter and trafficking, to hand themselves in. The group targeted in Thursday's raids in the border county of Monaghan is suspected of involvement in international smuggling for over a year, and the investigation into its activities has intensified over the past two weeks, police said.

They seized four vehicles, records, electronic devices and almost 3,000 euros worth of cash in euro, dollar and sterling denominations. Restraining orders in respect of several accounts were also made in an Irish court, a police statement added. In a related operation on Tuesday, two tractor-trailers, including one registered in Bulgaria, were seized at Dublin Port.

The truck in which British police found the 39 bodies were registered in Bulgaria by a company owned by an Irish woman, Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry said. Police said no arrests had been made of people suspected of involvement in both incidents.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Northern Irish man charged with manslaughter over 39 deaths in UK truck - RTE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

IMA calls for 24-hour shutdown of OPD services in Karnatka

Outpatient services in hospitals and nursing homes in Karnataka are likely to be hit on Friday with the Indian Medical Association IMA giving a call for a 24-hour shutdown in support of striking doctors of a eye hospital here over alleged a...

Congolese 'Terminator' warlord gets harshest ever ICC sentence

The Hague, Nov 7 AFP The International Criminal Court sentenced Congolese rebel chief Bosco Terminator Ntaganda to 30 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity on Thursday, the highest ever penalty issued by the tribunal. Nta...

Two killed in road mishap at Chandrapur

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a two-wheeler on Bramhapuri-Armori Road at Bramhapuri tehsil in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late on Wednesday night whe...

Neuroscientists discover circuit responsible for building memories during sleep

A new study conducted by Neuroscientists has identified a mechanism that may help build memories during deep sleep. This study centred on the role of the nucleus reuniens, an area that connects two other brain structures involved in creatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019